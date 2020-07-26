Archipelago’s new gallery show, “Our Maine,” celebrating the beauty of state through fine art photography will be on view through Aug. 1 through Dec. 13 at the Archipelago Gallery, 386 Main St. in Rockland.

The exhibit will feature new work featured from five fine art photographers.

Through visual and conversational language, five fine art photographers — Jim Nickelson, Olga Merrill, Josie Iselin, Lisa Mossel Vietze, and Terry Hire — will share how Maine serves as an inspiration for their bodies of work, their creative process in making images, and their personal experiences that serve as the foundation of their creative lives. The photographers make work, quite atypically, from traditional Maine landscapes and will share how tools, processes, and perspectives come together to express their particular vision.

The Archipelago Fine Arts Gallery features artists who work with natural, coastal and working waterfront themes inspired by living and creating art in Maine. Both the store and gallery are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit islandinstitute.org or call Archipelago Director Lisa Mossel Vietze at 207-596-0701.

