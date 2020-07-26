Police in Westbrook are investigating reports that an unidentified man fired a handgun into an Anderson Avenue home early Sunday morning.

Westbrook police responded shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired into a residence at 83 Anderson Ave., officers said in a news release. Although the building was occupied at the time, no one was hurt, police said.

The man fired a handgun multiple times – police did not say how many – into the building, then broke a window of a nearby car before fleeing in his own vehicle, according to the release.

Police say they believe the owner of the vandalized car was targeted for the attack, which was an isolated incident. “There is no indication that the general public is at risk,” Westbrook Police Capt. Sean Lally said.

Authorities did not say whether they knew who the shooter is, and provided no information about him other than his sex.

