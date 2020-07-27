Maine health officials reported 18 new cases of coronavirus on Monday but no additional deaths, continuing a positive trend at a time when many other states are seeing dramatic increases.

There have now been 3,832 confirmed or probable cases and 119 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic reached the state in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention. More than 80 percent of cases have come in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties. Ten of Maine’s 16 counties have tracked fewer than 50 cases.

The number of active cases in Maine was 421 on Monday, which is 10 more than Sunday. The daily average of new cases over the last 10 days is 23.4, up from an average of 19.6 cases during the previous 10-day period but still well below the daily average of more than 50 during Maine’s peak in late-May.

So far, 381 individuals have been hospitalized at some point but only 14 were in the hospital as of Sunday — 10 in intensive care.

Maine continues to avoid the steep increases that many states have experienced over the last few weeks, prompting some to reinstitute restrictions that had been lifted. For four straight days, the U.S. has seen more than 1,000 deaths and hospitals in states like Florida and Texas are overrun.

Another positive sign for Maine is that a significant increase in testing has not led to a spike in new cases. So far, the state has processed more than 160,000 tests but the rate of positivity is below 3 percent. In other states, especially those in the south and west, the rate is 10 percent or higher.

The state’s numbers are being closely watched as Maine’s public schools prepare to release their plans for the fall, which are expected to range from remote learning to a hybrid of remote learning and in-school classes to entirely in-school learning with safety measures.

