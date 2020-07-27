The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service in Augusta has announced the recipients of the 2020 Project Canopy Assistance Grants. This longstanding grant program is designed to spur the development and implementation of community forestry projects and programs. Grants were awarded in two categories, to sixteen communities, and ranged in size from $1,600 to $8,000, according to a news release from DACF and the forest service.

2020 Project Canopy Planning Grants:

• 7 Lakes Alliance, Belgrade Lakes Region, $4,210;

• Town of Alfred, $3,460;

• City of Bangor, $7,500;

• Town of Belfast, $6,000;

• Town of Cumberland, $6,000;

• Farmington Conservation Commission, $2,000;

• Mahoosuc Land Trust, $7,525;

• Southern Aroostook Soil and Water Conservation District, $1,652; and

• Town of Wellington, $6,500.

2020 Project Canopy Planting Grants:

• City of Auburn, $8,000;

• Town of Freeport, $8,000;

• City of Lewiston, $8,000;

• Town of Pittsfield, $3,850;

• Town of Poland, $4,000;

• City of Rockland, $8,000; and

• City of Sanford, $7,200

As Maine’s urban and community forestry program, Project Canopy works to keep communities green and liveable by working with municipalities and nonprofits to help manage public tree resources. Its mission is to create and maintain healthy urban and community forests for or economic, ecological, and quality of life benefits for Mainers. Project Canopy works to help Maine communities stay leafy and green, whether by supporting planting street trees downtown or creating management plans for town forests. It is funded by the USDA Forest Service Community Forestry Assistance Program, which exists to promote natural resource management in populated areas and improve quality of life.

