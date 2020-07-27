‘I Have Always Found Pleasure in Painting’: Gibeon Elden Bradbury

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Through Dec. 31. Saco Museum, 371 Main St., Saco, $5, $3 seniors, students and children, $2, 6 and under free. sacomuseum.org

Here’s a chance to see more than 80 paintings, studies and sketches by Maine artist Gibeon Elden Bradbury (1833-1904). His work captures the quiet beauty of the Saco River Valley as it looked in the late 19th century. Bradbury entered the art world as an ornamental painter of wagons, sleighs and carriages. He often wandered the banks of the Salmon Falls River where sketches of landscapes, animals and botanicals became portraits in his studio.

‘Field of Dreams’

Gates at 7:30, film at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Campus of Owls Head Transportation Museum, 117 Museum St., Owls Head, $20 per car. rocklandstrand.com

The Strand Theatre is teaming up with Owls Head Transportation Museum to present three nights of “Field of Dreams,” drive-in style, on the campus of the latter. If they screen it, we will come! Ease the pain of your boredom and round up your baseball- and movie-loving isolation mates for a night of cinematic bliss. Except for Ty Cobb, he can stick it! You may ask yourself, is this heaven? The answer is, it’s summer in Maine.

Maine Outdoor Film Festival

Doors at 7 p.m., films at 7:45 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Brick South garden area, Thompson’s Point, Portland, $15, must purchase in advance. maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com.

Some of 57 selections in this year’s Maine Outdoor Film Festival are “3 Wheels Under The Sun,” “Amazing Grace: The Little Olympians,” “Bermudian Hunter” and “Cultural Rhythm: Portland, Maine.” Catch 120 minutes of film programming and conversation either this weekend at Thompson’s Point or next weekend (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) at the Eastern Promenade on the grass near the tennis courts (8 p.m. start time) . Bring your camp chair and plan on wearing a mask in common areas. Seating will be socially distanced and you can purchase drinks and concessions on site.

Coals Trivia Night

7 -9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 and Aug. 18. Coals, 114-118 Preble St., Portland. coalsportland.com

Show off your smarts while filling your belly with grilled pizza, wings and burgers during trivia night at Coals in Portland. Outside seating fits 40 people with up to six people per team/table. Prizes will be handed out, so be ready to drop some knowledge while you nosh on an appetizer of tater tots and dust off your brain.

