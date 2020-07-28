AUBURN — Two weeks after losing a congressional primary in Maine’s 2nd District, former state Sen. Eric Brakey of Auburn is packing up his stuff and heading to Texas.

Brakey said Tuesday he is going to work as a fundraiser for Young Americans for Liberty, based in Austin, on a temporary basis. He said he plans to return to Maine by the new year.

Brakey, 31, said he’s excited to become a development strategist for the group because he wants “to help the cause I believe in.”

Young Americans for Liberty is a nonprofit organization devoted to promoting libertarian student activism through the creation of chapters at hundreds of American high schools and colleges. Its University of Maine chapter is one of the bigger student groups in Orono, Brakey said.

Founded in 2008, it grew out of Ron Paul’s presidential campaigns and has become a training ground for libertarian-minded students with an interest in politics.

Brakey called it “a really amazing organization” that is promoting liberty across America.

“I want to help the cause I believe in,” Brakey said.

He said he hopes to help direct resources to Maine activists to help “liberty-minded” candidates in Maine elections this fall. Brakey said he would like to see “some boots on the ground” for Maine campaigns because of his involvement with the nonprofit.

Brakey said he is leaving Wednesday for the Lone Star State, a little daunted by the prospect of the sometimes brutally hot summer weather in Texas, but excited for a new challenge.

He said, though, he’s not going to stay there for the long haul.

“I’m still very much focused on getting the resources here to free Maine,” Brakey said.

