The Kennebec Historical Society has received a $5,000 grant provided by the Maine Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act economic stabilization plan 2020. The society will use the funds to help cover day to day operating expenses such as utilities, office supplies, postage, bookkeeping, and other necessities.

Earlier this year, KHS qualified for an emergency loan Payroll Protection Program for nonprofits and for-profit entities to secure funds to pay staff and operating costs for two months, and secure full loan forgiveness, according to a news release from Scott R. Wood, the society’s administrative director the Augusta-based nonprofit.

The Maine Humanities Council was responsible for quickly distributing $424,000 of funding to nonprofit humanities and cultural organizations facing financial hardship as a result of Coronavirus. The grant funding was a part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan, provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities.

“We are grateful to the Maine Humanities Council for recognizing the need for operating support. Most grants do not provide funding for regular operating expenses, but due to the Coronavirus and the uncertainty of what may come, these funds will help KHS focus on its mission to preserve the County’s history,” said Wood, in the release.

Every year the cost of operating expenses continues to increase. The society has been able to continue to pay these costs in part by grant income, but most of the funding is provided through generous donations from its members and the general public. Having these costs covered allow the society’s volunteers to enjoy a functional, comfortable, weather-tight headquarters in which to scan, transcribe and catalog collection materials for Kennebec County Researchers.

