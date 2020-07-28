AUBURN – Norma V. Monsulick, 98, a resident of Schooner Estates, Auburn, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice.Born in Milbridge on July 9, 1922, she was the daughter of Winfield and Gertrude West Phinney. Educated in Milbridge schools, she graduated from Milbridge High School in 1940.During the war effort she met and married a young pilot, Stephen Monsulick, Sr. They were wed on Sept. 13, 1943. A devoted wife and mother, Norma had a lifelong love of animals, including her cat Cookie which she adopted from the animal shelter just last year. She was also an excellent cook, especially desserts. There was always sweet food on the counter and her molasses cookies and banana bread were favorites of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.In her later years she enjoyed making ceramics and painting. Many of her coastal paintings hang at camp in Milbridge.Survivors include two daughters, Minerva “Bonnie” Whitten of New Gloucester, Madeline Leighton of Augusta, son, Stephen Monsulick, Jr. and wife Beverly of Readfield; a brother, Charles and wife Madelyn Phinney of Milbridge; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Mathew, Stephen Norman, Laurie, Lynn, Stephen III, Jennifer; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Mabel Thibeau, and a brother, Irving Phinney.Private graveside services will be held at a later date at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Condolences and donations may be found at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in her memory to:Greater Androscoggin Humane Society 55 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240 or: Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516

