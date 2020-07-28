FAIRFIELD – Verna S. Bard, 81, of Fairfield passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. Verna was born August 12, 1938 in Waterville, the daughter of Ronaldo Michaud and Arlene (Gogan) Michaud.

After graduating from Mount Merici Academy. She went on to marry Peter W. Bard. The two of them raised three beautiful children together. Verna was a wonderful mother, homemaker, and business partner with her husband. She was happiest when spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren. She also loved knitting, quilting, and made many treasures for her family and friends. Verna especially looked forward to spending Sundays with her best friend Judy as they shared their passion of knitting and quilting, it was often the highlight of her week. Everyone that knew Verna knew that her sweet tooth was almost as sweet as she was.

Verna is survived by her husband Peter Bard; daughter Gayle Merrow her husband Geoffrey, and their three children Nicole Yamaguchi and husband Yuma, Vanessa Merrow, and Ethan Merrow; her daughter Lynn Lybrook and husband Hook, and their daughter Molly Lybrook; her son Jon Bard, his wife Wendy, and their three sons Tyler Bard, Dustin Davidson, and Matthew Davidson. Verna is also survived by her siblings Elaine Proctor, Claudette Ames, and Roval Michaud; as well as many nieces and nephews. Verna was predeceased by her parents Ronaldo and Arlene Michaud, brothers Gary and Daniel, and her foster son Larry Condon.

There will be a mass of Christian burial for immediate family; due to corona virus and CDC guidelines. The mass will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church on Silver St. in Waterville at 10 am on Thursday July 30th. The mass will be followed by a celebration of life at 11:30 at the Bard residence in Fairfield where all family and friends are welcome.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Waterville Humane Society

100 Webb Rd.

Waterville, ME 04901

