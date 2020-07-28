WATERVILLE – It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Bonnie L. Caron of Waterville on March 22, 2020, at her home, on her 79th birthday. Bonnie had been quietly battling lung cancer since July of 2019.She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Sally and her loving husband, Robert J. Caron. She is survived by her brother, Bill; her two children, Peggy and her husband Bill and Patrick, and their children, Amy, Ryan and Emily. Bonnie also felt very blessed to have three great-grandchildren, Madeline, Olan and Emmitt whom she adored.During her lifetime Bonnie worked at Lipmans Hatchery and Maine Biological in Winslow. She has many fond memories of her time and co-workers and friends at both places. She spoke about all of you with such great fondness.Bonnie enjoyed her Tuesday morning Weight Watchers group and the stories that you all shared of your struggles and your life. She also enjoyed her friends at Water Aerobics and Chair Yoga and her Saturday afternoon friends at Notre Dame Church. You all had a special place in her life and her prayers. She had several lifelong friends that kept in touch by telephone. You all know who you are but you may not know the impact you had on her day and life. You were the bright spot in her day during her life and especially during those last months of her illness. She would want you to know that just reaching out by telephone or dropping a quick note in the mail makes a bigger difference than you may ever have realized.A thank you goes out to the caring personnel at The Cancer Center in Augusta. You all work so hard without recognition. Thanks also goes out to Maine General Hospice. You are a very unique team that offer your care, attention, and knowledge in such a trying time. A very special thank you goes out to Father Dan from Corpus Christi Parrish, You travelled to Bonnie’s home, prayed over her, and sent her ever so peacefully to Heaven to rejoin her husband. We are all ever so grateful for your touch and your presence.Arrangements were made by Direct Cremation of Maine. She is buried at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta, Maine. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to adeserving charity of your choice or reach out to someone by telephone or drop them a note in the mail. You can make such a meaningful difference in the life of someone with such a simple gesture

