FAIRFIELD – Bruce A. Alley, 70, of Fairfield passed away at his home on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Bruce was born June 26, 1950 in Waterville, the son of Eugene and Hazel (Reid) Alley of Fairfield. He attended school in Fairfield and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1969, becoming the first person in his family to do so.

Upon his graduation he was accepted into the brick mason’s apprentice program following in the footsteps of his grandfather, father and five uncles. He went to work for H. B. Cummings working on major construction projects in New England. After serving three years as an apprentice he came home and struck out on his own. Bruce built many a pair of brick steps and wood burning fireplaces, now a nearly lost art, in the area. He was the mason contractor on several larger projects in the area and his work can be seen today on buildings such as the Fairfield Police Department and Skowhegan Savings Bank’s headquarters in Skowhegan.

After beginning a family, he decided to become a police officer, something that had interested him since high school. He spent time on the island of Vinal Haven as an officer. He became the chief of police in Union and worked as an officer in Norridgewock.

In 1983 he was one of the founding partners of Gene’s Market in Fairfield helping to establish the business before opening his own store, Gene’s II also in Fairfield.

In 2020 he went to work as a security officer at the Thayer Unit of MaineGeneral Medical Center and retired from there in 2012. After retirement he continued to work as security officer at the Maine Revenue Service in Augusta. For the past two years he has been working for SAD 49 as a bus monitor.

Bruce will always be remembered for his laugh. He was always the first to laugh at any joke including his own. He loved little children, horses, high school sports, Elvis, the New England Patriots and Fox News. What he liked about his last job as a bus monitor was being around the kids. Some of his happiest years were spent on the family farm on Western Avenue, riding horses with his brother on the 100 acres his parents owned there. He always knew the outcome of the Friday night football game. He knew every Elvis song and movie. He was also a big fan of the New England Patriots. He had to watch the games by himself as he didn’t want to be interrupted by anything or anyone while the game was on. He could tell you what was on the Fox News channel at every time of day and who was the host.

Bruce is survived by his three daughters, Kami Alley of Benton, Kathy Alley and her partner Thad Fales of Fairfield, and Brooke Alley and her partner Gary Page of Skowhegan; three granddaughters, Makayla Alley and Hunter Mercier of Fairfield. Savanna Alley of Richland, NC for whom he held a special place in his heart, one grandson Korbin Page of Skowhegan;

brother David Alley and his wife Jeanne of Albion, sister Kathy Tingley and her husband Frank of Belgrade; special cousin Steven Reid of Bethel, Conn.; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a private burial service for immediate family members at a later date.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous