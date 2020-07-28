AUGUSTA – Kelsey Marie (Colby) Buckmore, 26, died tragically in a car accident on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born in Augusta on August 30, 1993, the daughter of Nat and Kelly (Crosby) Colby.Mrs. Buckmore was a 2011 graduate of Erskine Academy.She had been employed for several years at Access Worldwide where she gained many friends. Kelsey talked frequently about these friends and some of their shenanigans, usually with that beautiful smile of hers. Most recently, she worked at Dunkin’ on Civic Center Drive and made a lasting impression on everyone she met.Mrs. Buckmore was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Stanley and Janice (Hallowell) Crosby and her paternal grandparents, Rufus and Theresa (Fecteau) Colby.Kelsey is survived by her husband, Justin A. Buckmore of Augusta and was the happiest she had ever been; her six-month-old son, Dexter A. Buckmore, her miracle baby; her parents Nat and Kelly Colby of Chelsea; her brother, Shane Colby and his wife Chelsea of Windsor; her in-laws Tim Buckmore of Chelsea and Roxanne and her husband Rory Heaton of Nebraska; along with her brothers-in-law, Timmy Buckmore of Nebraska, and Chris Perkins of Maryland; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends.Justin and Dexter were Kelsey’s whole world. Together they were incredible parents, tackling parenting together and it shows in Dexter. Kelsey was an amazing mother. Dexter brought out the twinkle in her gorgeous blue eyes.The following was written by Kelsey’s brother, Shane: Yesterday was an awful day. Tragically we lost my little sister, Kelsey Marie Buckmore. It’s heartbreaking and we find ourselves wondering why, looking for answers. I don’t think we’ll find answers. Life changes so fast these days. In so many different ways. Kelsey had never been happier. She was truly living her best life. Anyone who knew her, could tell that something had changed about Kelsey lately. She had become such a great mom to the best little boy in Dexter. She had lost significant weight and was so happy with her new-found confidence. Her personality had shifted into a fun loving, happy, just a happy person to be around. So, I find myself looking back at it and asking, why now? Why when my little sister had so much to live for, why now that she had seemed to figure life out? And the key to happiness. I don’t know that my questions will ever be answered. In the past Kels and I didn’t see eye to eye about much. I loved her dearly, but we weren’t as close as either of us would’ve liked. But all the same, she’s never been afraid to tell me or anyone just how proud of me she was, one of her best traits was that she made sure that the people she cared about, knew that she cared about them. I find myself regretting that I am not as good at sharing these feelings with the ones I love. I wish I could’ve told her one more time just how proud of her I am, and always will be. Lately, as in the last couple years our bond as brother and sister had really formed, we talked frequently, shared stories about our past. And grumbled about life with mom and dad. And really looked forward to raising two little boys so close in age! We were finally getting along! We were close. It took us far too long, but I wouldn’t trade the last couple years really getting to know my sister for anything. A lot changed when she met her husband, Justin. He is a great man who always knew just what to say to keep her happy. He was a big part of her recent new outlook on life. And he is the greatest dad to Dexter. Dexter might possibly be the happiest baby on the face of the planet. And a lot of that has to do with what great parents Kelsey and Justin have become. I miss my sister. I miss her so much. I want so badly to be able to call or text her to just tell her how much I truly care about her. But I can’t. It’s not fair. I don’t understand. I probably never will. But she’s taught me to always let the people in your life that you love and care about know just how you feel about them. I will carry a piece of Kelsey with me every day for the rest of my life. She will impact many of the decisions I will make on a daily basis. I know she will be looking out for me, I know she will protect me. I know she will do the same for everyone who was in her life. She was loved by many, but I honestly believe she loved more than many of you could ever know. I miss my little sister. I love you Kelsey and I hope you rest easy and look after us. I am so proud of you.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.Adhering to CDC guidelines of personal distancing and wearing of masks, relatives and friends may visit on Saturday, August 1, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Rd., Rt. 32, Windsor where Words of Remembrance will be shared at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, Rt. 32, Windsor.

In lieu of flowers, if anyone would like to make a contribution to Dexter, Kelsey’s son, a savings account has been set up at:Capital Area Federal Credit Union c/o Dexter A. Buckmore, 2010 North Belfast Ave.Augusta, ME,04330. A GoFundMe account has also been set upin Dexter’s name

