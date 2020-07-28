MADISON – Lewis F. Hoskins, 64, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home in Madison, following his battle with cancer.He was born on Nov. 22, 1955 in Skowhegan, the son of Frank H. Hoskins and Lorraine (Huff) Hoskins. Lewis attended school in Skowhegan and later moved to Madison.He was known to everyone as “Handyman” or “Crazy Lew”. He worked in the area doing carpentry and handyman jobs.Lew enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and working on derby cars with his sons.Lew is survived by his mother Lorraine Hoskins of Skowhegan; his children, Craig Jewell and his wife Amy of Skowhegan, Joseph Hoskins and his wife Ashley of Greenbush, Josh Hoskins and his wife Tara of Greenbush, Josh Vanadestine and his wife Tara of Skowhegan, and Chelsey Carbone and her fiancé Cecil of Skowhegan; seven grandchildren; his siblings, Vaughn Hoskins and his girlfriend Darlene Wright of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Jennie Mynaham and her husband Jim of Auburn, Christie Zartman and her husband Duane of Skowhegan; his beloved dog Jasper; and he also leaves several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.He was predeceased by his father Frank H. Hoskins, his wife Michelle Vanadestine, his sister-in-law Lynne Hoskins.A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Southside Cemetery in Skowhegan with the Rev. Mark Tanner officiating.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages may do so on our website at http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

Donations may be made in Lew’s memory to: Somerset Animal Shelter PO Box 453 Skowhegan, ME 049

