AUGUSTA – Louis R. Johnson, Sr., 83, of Augusta, passed away on July 23, 2020 at Maine General Medical Center.

Lou was born on August 9, 1936 in Gardiner, the son of Hilda M. Johnson Bishop. He attended Gardiner schools, and married Catherine J. Roberts on June 27, 1953.

He joined the U.S. Air Force in January 1954 and completed Inventory Management School, the Non-Commissioned Officers’ Academy and U.S.A.F. Purchasing and Contracting training. During his 20-year Air Force career, he and his family were posted at bases throughout the United States and the world. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he began a 24-year second career in federal and state Civil Service. After holding positions at the VA Center at Togus and with the State of Maine, he worked as a Contract Specialist at Naval Air Station, Brunswick, ME, until 1998.

Lou enjoyed sports as a coach, a participant and as a fan. He coached Little League, bowled, played softball and, in his later years, played a pretty good round of golf. You could often find him on the sidelines, cheering for his grandchildren’s sports teams. He was a lifelong follower of the Boston Red Sox and of Gardiner Tigers football.

Lou is survived by his wife of 67 years, Catherine Roberts Johnson; a daughter, Tamara (Christopher) White of Plant City, Fla., and two sons, Timothy (Elizabeth) Johnson of Augusta and Louis (Leah) Johnson, Jr. of Lihue, Hawaii. Lou is also survived by seven grandchildren, Michael (Carmen) White, Luke (Paige) White, Meaghan (Matthew) Hart, Kristin (Bret) Marciano, and Kyrie Johnson, Kayla Johnson and Kiara Johnson. Lou also leaves seven great-grandchildren, Weston, Emmett and Trace White, Norah and Adelyn Hart, and Gwen and Remi Marciano.

As Lou requested, a private graveside service will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery.

Lou’s family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care, forthright communication, and invaluable guidance and support provided to both Lou and the members of our family by Laura Caron, M.D. The family is also very grateful for the quality of the care he received from the staff at Maine General Medical Center. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of their website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

