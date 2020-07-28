University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a new training resource for the maple syrup industry as part of the International Maple Syrup Institute Maple Grading School.

The handbook for maple grading and judging training is a series of nine videos and related resources designed to equip anyone with the knowledge and skills needed to enter and judge the quality of maple syrup and maple products. Topics include international maple grading and judging guidelines, judging fundamentals, and tasting syrup for off-flavors and allergens.

The handbook was produced in collaboration with UMaine Extension, University of Vermont Extension, the North American Maple Syrup Council, the International Maple Syrup Institute, the Government of Ontario, and the Ontario Maple Syrup Producers’ Association.

More information is available by contacting Kathy Hopkins at 207-474-9622 or [email protected]maine.edu.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous