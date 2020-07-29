The Maine Marine Patrol continued patrolling the coastal waters around Harpswell and urging beachgoers and others to use extra caution following the state’s first fatal shark attack.

Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, a seasonal resident of Bailey Island in Harpswell, was killed Monday by a great white shark that attacked her as she swam 20 yards from shore with her daughter, who was not injured.

The unprecedented attack has shocked the small community, and Holowach was remembered there on Wednesday as a woman who loved nature and the ocean. She was a vibrant person who was warm and down-to-earth despite having recently retired as an executive in the fashion industry, according to a fellow member of the town’s garden club.

The Maine Marine Patrol is using boats and aircraft to scan the Casco Bay region for sharks, but had not reported any additional shark sightings in the area as of Wednesday afternoon.

Information collected during the patrols is being shared with the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry to determine if any beach restrictions or closures are needed. On Wednesday, swimmers at state beaches were prohibited from going into the ocean beyond waist-deep water.

The town of Harpswell on Wednesday also advised swimmers “to use the utmost caution” and recommend they not go further than waist-deep in the water. “Be especially aware of your surroundings while swimming or recreating in the water and avoid going near seals or schools of fish,” the town statement said.

Those Department of Marine Resources issued those same warnings to anyone who is swimming or using a paddle craft, such as a kayak or paddle board, in coastal waters. Commissioner Patrick Keliher said Tuesday that beaches didn’t need to be closed because that type of attack is such a rare occurrence, but urged people to be aware of their surroundings at all times in the water.

The marine patrol is also asking that any shark sightings are reported to a marine patrol officers. That information could include the specific location of the sighting with GPS coordinates if possible. Photos and video provided to marine patrol will help confirm the species of shark.

White sharks have been spotted in Maine for decades and spend time feeding off the Maine coast in summer and fall, but encounters with humans are rare. Shark experts say the fatal attack is the result of rebounding great white shark and seal populations along the coast.

State officials say it is likely the shark mistook Holowach, who was wearing a wet suit, for a seal.

“We have gotten reports of seals with wounds that appear to be consistent with shark bites,” said Jeff Nichols, spokesman for the Department of Marine Resources.

Nichols said those reports will be part of the overall information the department looks at related to the incident, but did not have any information about the reports.

A seal was found Sunday off Phippsburg with a 19-inch shark wound that was likely the work of a great white, according to James Sulikowski, a professor with Arizona State University who conducts research in New England.

Sulikowski said that it’s not uncommon to find mostly intact seal carcasses bearing bite marks. He has received photos of four or five different seals with bite marks this week.

“They’re ambush predators,” Sulikowski said of white sharks. “Seals are agile, they’re fast. They can evade capture at the last second … and be mortally wounded and be able to swim off close to shore and die later.”

This was an incident of mistaken identity, Sulikowski said.

“For a normal human being, going to Old Orchard Beach and boogie boarding, you have a better chance to be struck by lightning than being bitten by a shark,” he said.

Lynda Doughty, executive director of Marine Mammals of Maine, said she does regularly see evidence of interactions between sharks and seals, porpoises and whale carcasses along the Maine coast. She said she has not seen a recent increase in the number of seals found either alive or dead with suspected shark bites, but some of those bite marks have been larger this year.

“It’s so devastating,” Doughty said of the shark attack. “I wouldn’t have through this would happen in this area.”

Doughty said it can be hard to evaluate suspected shark bites on live seals if they are actively swimming and move away from people. If a carcass is found washed ashore with what appears to be a bite mark, Marine Mammals of Maine will take photos, measurements and samples when possible. That information is provided to researchers at Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

Holowach’s death shook the community of Harpswell, a small coastal town with over 200 islands just offshore. Bailey Island is connected by bridge to the mainland.

“We are stunned and saddened to have lost this lovely woman, who was a well-respected seasonal resident of our community,” the Town of Harpswell posted in a statement on Facebook. “We express sincerest thanks to those who provided comfort and support during her rescue and extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends as they griever this unimaginable loss.”

In addition to her daughter, Holowach is survived by her husband, Al Holowach, and a son, Dean Holowach, who is a call firefighter with the Westbrook Fire Department.

Several members of the department were at the Holowach family’s home on Bailey Island on Tuesday to help manage the many media representatives who were there.

“We were up there yesterday providing support for the family,” Westbrook Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte said Wednesday. Turcotte issued a brief statement on the family’s behalf Tuesday, asking the public to respect their privacy “as they mourn the loss of a spouse, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend to many.”

“While they are very grateful for the outpouring of support that they have received, especially from the island community, they are asking for privacy during this very difficult period of time,” Turcotte said in the statement.

Holowach, who also lived in New York City and Naples, Florida, was a recently retired fashion industry executive who had a deep love of Maine and strong ties throughout the state. She was described this week by friends as a vivacious, adventurous and creative woman who loved spending time in Maine. She and her husband spend May through October in Maine every year.

After retiring in 2016 as president of Kipling North America, a global luggage and backpack company, she joined the board of directors at Sea Bags, a Portland-based maker and retailer of bags, accessories and home decor.

“Her passion for the ocean, the state of Maine and causes we believe in made her an invaluable supporter and friend,” Don Oakes, CEO of Sea Bags, said in a company statement. “It is with a heavy heart that we share our feeling of loss with Julie’s family.”

An avid swimmer who loved the outdoors, she also was a frequent participant in the Tri for a Cure fundraising triathlon for the Maine Cancer Foundation and an active member of the Harpswell Garden Club from May through October.

“She joined the garden club in 2016 and always participated in our activities when she was here,” said club president Becky Gallery. One of the largest garden clubs in Maine, its membership swells to 140 when summer residents return to the seaside peninsula.

Gallery said Holowach would organize carpools and join the club for day trips to various garden venues around Maine, including the Little River Flower Farm in Buxton or Barred Owl Day Lilies in Otisfield.

Garden club member were stunned to learn Tuesday that the victim of the shark attack was one of their own, Gallery said.

“I had no idea she was a former fashion executive,” Gallery said. “She was very down to earth and low key. She enjoyed sharing companionship and her love of nature with other gardeners. She was a warm and vibrant person who will be missed by her many friends.”

