The band’s music is rooted by the natural landscape — their songs move like a stream, meandering and weaving in an original yet grounding direction. The Maine based band has built a steady and growing fan base with this kind of energetic intimacy. This is perfectly represented in the group’s latest single “Maple Spring”.

Fronted by siblings Zak and Lena Kendall GoldenOak’s music calmly excites its listeners while nestled in rich folk-influenced sibling harmony. Their most recent EP “Foxgloves” was awarded “EP of the year” by the Portland Music Awards and has helped them gain praise from the likes of Glide Magazine and Americana UK as well as being featured on Spotify’s “Fresh Finds” Playlist.

Tickets cost $20 in advance.

For tickets, or more information, call the box office at 207-633-5159 or visit boothbayoperahouse.com.