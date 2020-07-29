Formed by bandleader Tim Sullivan in 2015, The Maine Dead Project features a wide ranging repertoire of Grateful Dead Classics through high-energy musical performance and unique interpretation.

Each member brings their own musical background to the band, and as a collective MDP puts their own improvisation based stamp on the timeless music of the ‘Dead. Members of MDP have shared stages with Cyril Neville (Neville Bros.), Warren Haynes, John Popper (Blues Traveler), Chris Barron (Spin Doctors), Tom Constanten (Grateful Dead), Mean Willie Green (Neville Brothers), Jeff Watkins (James Brown Band), The New Orleans Suspects, members of Strangefolk, members of the Trey Anastasio Band, and more.

For more information, visit portlandhouseofmusic.com.