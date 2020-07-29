The Bangor Drive-In will feature Motor Booty Affair at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, at 1674 Hammond St. in Hermon. The concert will be presented by Mark’s Music.

The ultimate disco party band will perform a full live set on stage with projection to the big screen.

Parking will be set up with enough space to follow safe social distancing rules so those who attend can get out of their car to get down, get funky and enjoy the show from their own space. A selection of beer and wine as well as in-house concessions will be available during the event; no outside alcohol will be allowed.

The event will comply with all health and safety standards per local jurisdictions and state regulations in order to protect fans, artists, crews and staff. Please remember to bring and wear a mask whenever you’re outside of your designated space

Tickets cost $75 per car.

For tickets, visit yourneighborhoodtheatre.com.

