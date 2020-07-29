The Bangor Drive-In will feature Motor Booty Affair at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, at 1674 Hammond St. in Hermon. The concert will be presented by Mark’s Music.
The ultimate disco party band will perform a full live set on stage with projection to the big screen.
Parking will be set up with enough space to follow safe social distancing rules so those who attend can get out of their car to get down, get funky and enjoy the show from their own space. A selection of beer and wine as well as in-house concessions will be available during the event; no outside alcohol will be allowed.
The event will comply with all health and safety standards per local jurisdictions and state regulations in order to protect fans, artists, crews and staff. Please remember to bring and wear a mask whenever you’re outside of your designated space
Tickets cost $75 per car.
For tickets, visit yourneighborhoodtheatre.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Things to Do
Erin Johnson | Unnamed for Decades CMCA on view through Sept. 20
-
Things to Do
Shakespeare Under the Stars planned at Fort Knox
-
Things to Do
Lucky Clark On Music: Fritz Grobe
-
Community
UMaine Extension updates hay directory, recommends sourcing winter feed now
-
Things to Do
Sorcha Cribben-Merrill July 31 Portland