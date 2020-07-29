WINSLOW – Clarence Vincent “Ky” Paquet, 86, passed away on July 20, 2020 at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville.

Clarence was born June 29, 1934 in Winslow to Emile and Florence (Masse) Paquet. He attended Winslow schools and graduated from Winslow High School in 1953. He married Yvette Languette of Waterville at the Sacred Heart Church in Waterville in 1967.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army and received a good conduct medal. He was stationed at several bases across the country including: Fort Williams, Maine; Fort Dix, N.J; and Fort Yukon, Alaska. It was in the Army where Ky honed his talent in auto body repair, a skill he first learned at his Uncle Leon “Hook” Masse’s garage on Sand Hill in Winslow.

For many years, Ky worked as a millwright in numerous papermills throughout New England. In 1972 however, he opened Ky’s Auto Repair in Winslow. With the help of a few friends, he cleared the land, poured the concrete slab, and built the garage where he worked for the remainder of his professional life. He took great pride in the body repair and paint work he performed, and it showed in his work.

Ky enjoyed boating and fishing with his son, attending Winslow High School football games, watching boxing, feasting on lobster and clams, admiring and discussing classic cars, and hearing of the updates of his grandchildren. An unknown talent perhaps was his creative culinary skills, with resourceful dishes such as banana pancakes, dynamite, and hot dog spaghetti. Above all, Clarence was a devoted dad.

Ky is survived by his wife Yvette Paquet of Winslow; son Joseph Paquet and wife Linda of Scarborough; and grandchildren, Andrew, Emily, and Josh.

He is also survived by one sister Olivette Letourneau and two brothers, Jean “Lawrence” Paquet and wife Jane, and David Paquet and wife Mary Ann.

He was predeceased by his parents Emile and Florence Paquet; daughter Rachael; five sisters and their spouses, Mariette Leavitt and husband George, Dorianne Poulin and husband Robert, Justine Dolham and husband Robert, Lizette Madore and husband Donald, Marilyn Theriault and husband Joseph, four brothers and their spouses, Maurice Paquette and wife Claudette, Marcel Paquet and wife Margaret, Camille Paquet and wife Shirley, Lionel Paquette and wife Adeline Paquette, along with brother-in-law Richard Letourneau; three nephews, John Paquet, Reginald Poulin and Terry Leavitt, and four nieces, Kathy Madore, Jean Poulin, Betty Paquet, and Brenda Paquet.

The family wishes to extend our gratitude to the staff at Northern Light Inland Hospital for their care and kindness through his last few hours.

We would like to send a special and heartfelt thank you to niece Fran (Theriault) Hudson. The love and support Frannie has provided over the last few years is immeasurable. We love you.

A family and friends graveside service will be held on August 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Togus National Cemetery in Augusta and will be officiated by Father James Roy M.M. The location is at 163 Mount Vernon Rd., section H. There will be a podium set up near the grave site on the day of the internment. Drive in the main entrance, proceed straight, take the first left on the paved cemetery road, and section H will be on the left. There are large granite stones with letters to mark the locations in the cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations in Ky’s memory to Spectrum Generations. The vision of Spectrum Generations is to be the recognized leader in Maine for providing programs, services, and resources that enable older and disabled adults to age in the community, how they so choose, with respect, dignity, and creativity.

Donations can be made online here: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/spectrumgenerations.

Once on the site you decide how to donate your money (which program), and to dedicate your donation in honor of a loved one.

Donations can also be mailed to:

Spectrum Generations

One Weston Court

Augusta, ME 04330

