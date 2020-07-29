MADISON – David W. Wadsworth, 82, of Madison, passed away Sunday July 26, 2020 in Skowhegan surrounded by his family. He was born August 24, 1937 in Hiram, the son of John William Wadsworth and Alice (Bucknell) Wadsworth.He graduated from Fryeburg Academy. He then went on to the University of Maine at Orono graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 1959. While there he was a member of Alfa Gamma Rho Fraternity. He served in the Air National Guard during the 1960’s.He married the love of his wife, Ellie Lewis in 1962, sharing 43 years together before her passing in 2012.David worked for Eastern States, Agway and Feed Commodities Incorporated, serving the farmers of Maine for 43 years.Farming was Dave’s first hobby, working his own family farm in Madison with his wife and children. In his retirement, he raised pumpkins and squash selling them at his roadside stand and donated many to schools and other organizations.Dave was an avid snowmobiler. Enjoyed traveling the state of Maine, he took a couple of trips to Canada and toured the Gasp`e. He was a member of the Abanaki Snow Club, Anson, North Anson Snowmobile Club ? he was trail master and did countless hours of dragging, member of the MSA and was a trail inspector for several years. Summers were enjoyed on Great Moose Pond where Dave enjoyed waterskiing which he did until the age of 75.He is survived by his daughter, Patricia A. Martin and her husband Troy of Buxton, his son Michael D. Wadsworth and wife Diane of Springboro, Ohio; his grandchildren, Gregory Martin of Gardiner, Jeffrey Martin of Boston, Mass., Emma Wadsworth of Springboro, Ohio and Ian Wadsworth of Springboro, Ohio; his brother Jack Wadsworth and his wife Elizabeth of Hiram; his nephew and nieces, Nathan of Hiram, Rachel of California, and Barbara of Texas.He was predeceased by his parents and his wife Ellie.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison, with Rev. Mark Tanner officiating.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at http://www.smartandedwardsfh.comDonations may be made in Dave’s memory to:Anson-North AnsonSnowmobile ClubScholarship FundPO Box 437Anson, ME 04911

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous