AUGUSTA – Ethan Richard Lahaye, 19, of Augusta, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born in Augusta on Jan. 12, 2001, the son of A. Peter and Christina (Coleman) Lahaye.

Ethan, who also went by the name Luna, attended Messalonskee High School where he graduated with honors in June 2019. He earned honors and high honors throughout his education.

Ethan was an amazing artist who loved to draw. He enjoyed learning to use new mediums and one of his paintings was selected to be displayed at the Maine Education office for The Art of Education Youth art Month in March 2019. He also participated in painting the eagle in the MHS cafeteria.

Ethan had a great passion for riding his BMX bike and recently picked up skateboarding. He could often be found at the local skate park riding either one and teaching himself new tricks. Ethan had always been fearless, and it wasn’t unusual to find him hanging upside down, climbing and doing parkour wherever he went. If he wasn’t outside you could find him on his computer gaming with friends, either yelling at the other players online or pounding on his keyboard playing ‘Osu!’.

A private celebration of life will be held with family and friends on Wednesday July 29.

Ethan is survived by his parents Peter and Christina; his sister Lance Corporal Megan Lahaye and her husband Nicholas Donnellan of Newton, Mass.; paternal grandparents, Richard and Gail Lahaye of Carrabassett Valley, Marie Lahaye of Pittston, maternal grandparents William and Diane Coleman of Sarasota, Fla.; Uncle Kenneth Lahaye and Aunt Pam of Virginia Beach, Va., Brian Lahaye of Salem, N.H., William Coleman and Aunt Hope of Gainesville, Va., and Uncle Ron Uglow and Aunt Cheryl of Clarksville, Tenn.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirst.com

