WINTHROP – Everett W. Maxim, 68, passed away July 27, 2020. He left this world peacefully, knowing he was going to spend eternity with his Heavenly Father.

Everett was born Jan. 17, 1952, the son of William and Norma (Dudley) Maxim. He was raised in and attended schools in Winthrop. His childhood years were spent having fun with his brother, sister, many cousins, and friends in Winthrop and at the family camp in Wayne. He was able to recall and share these fond memories of mischief and joy, even as dementia took most of his memories from him.

Everett graduated from Winthrop High School and continued his education, graduating from University of Maine at Orono with a degree in economics in 1974. He worked as a Rural Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service, retiring in 2017 after 37 years. Everett truly enjoyed this work, taking care and interest in all the residents on his route. Everett equally loved his role as Pastor. He pursued his calling to serve his Lord, completing his studies at ABCOM Ministries and receiving his pastoral license. He became Pastor of Vienna Baptist Church in 1994 and remained Pastor there until his retirement in 2016. Everett enjoyed the friendships and memories made through American Baptist Churches of Maine events and groups.

Everett’s greatest joy in life was his family. He married his high school sweetheart, Terri and together they raised 11 children. They became a Foster and Adoptive family in 1999, fostering many children throughout the years, and adopting seven of their 11 children. He shared and passed on to them his love of football, especially the New England Patriots, gardening, music, good food, and history.

Everett is survived by his wife, Terri (Lewis) Maxim; and his 11 children, Brian and Matthew Saunders, Paige, Sarah, Bryton, Katie, Emily, Nicholas, Desiray, Abbigail, and Allie Jo Maxim; a brother, Kenneth Maxim and wife Donna; a nephew, Michael Maxim;and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Everett was predeceased by his parents, William P. and Norma A. (Dudley) Maxim, and a sister, Faye Maxim.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Heritage Rehabilitation and Living Center for their compassion and care of Everett. A very special thank you to nurse Jean Jennings of Maine General Hospice.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31 at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop.

Everett’s life will be celebrated in a private graveside service at a later date.

Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at http://www.familyfirstfh.com

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Everett Maxim to:

Dementia Society of America

PO Box 600

Doylestown, PA 18901 or at http://www.DementiaSociety.org/donate

