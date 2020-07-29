BUCKSPORT – Lionel Fortunat Veilleux, 92, went home to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving children. Lionel was born in Waterville on Sept. 8, 1927, the son of Phillippe Veilleux and Valeda (Labbe) Veilleux.

Lionel was predeceased by his wife Orella in 2017. Lionel married Orella on Nov. 11, 1947 and they had 69 wonderful years together.

Lionel is survived by his children, Henry David Veilleux of Bucksport, Alba Juric and her husband Frank of Bucksport, Robert Veilleux and his wife Elizabeth Day of Montville, Charles Veilleux and his wife Sandy of Bucksport, John Veilleux and his wife Brenda of Verona, Mary Veilleux of Wilton and Jeanne Lord and her husband Steve of Hampden. He is also survived by his sister Jeanne Seile of Augusta and was predeceased by 12 other siblings.

Lionel was pepere to 13 grandchildren, Travis Veilleux, Trever Veilleux, David Pooler, Shelly Conway, Emma Veilleux, Sophie Veilleux, Sam Veilleux, Danielle Taliento, Benjamin Arnold, Matthew Veilleux, Corey Veilleux, Tyler Lord and Abby Lord.

Alba and her husband Frank moved in with Lionel and provided beyond loving care since Orella’s (Lala’s) passing.

Lionel operated the Western Auto Store in Bucksport for many years. The store was a Main Street mainstay providing local product and “my first bike” to many.

At his request, there will be no visiting hours. A private family mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for him at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Bucksport at a future date.

Arrangements under the direction of Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bucksport.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church

PO Box S

Bucksport, ME 04416

