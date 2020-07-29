MANCHESTER – On July 23, 2020 Rudolf “Ralph” Schott, 92, passed away peacefully at home with his wife of 26 years, witnessing the passing. He was born in Darmstadt, Germany July 2, 1928, the only child of Ernst Schott and Christine (Gerstenmeyer) Schott.

Having grown up in war torn Germany, he endured many hardships and losses yet still he learned to keep aspiring. As a young person, he developed and patented a product for aquarium fish he named Tetramin which was bought from him by a company including the name he used.

While earning his degree in chemistry, he formed a jazz group called The Ralph Schott Trio where he performed as the drummer before various audiences including the WWII American Black soldiers serving in Germany. He was brought to America in 1959 by Wella Corporation to continue his development of blonde shades of hair color. He developed several patents for the company.

He finally left the company to live full time in Maine by trying his hand at developing an organic garden fertilizer and doing commercial photography. He finally found a home with Digital Equipment Corporation as a Manufacturing Supervisor until retirement. At last, he was able to pursue his many hobbies, building RC planes, telescopes, a model railroad and pursue his love of avid reading.

He always loved dogs and could usually be found with one of ours close by, spoiling them with treats under the table.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis; daughter and son-in-law Maria and Matt Roy, granddaughter Devyn; stepson Marc Harrington and his children and grandchildren. He will always be loved and missed by his family and friends.

A special thank-you to our wonderful hospice team.

Graveside memorial TBA

