CHINA/BANGOR -Virginia Adeline (Ireland) Bubar, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on July 22, 2020 at Solstice Senior Center in Bangor.Virginia was born in Fairfieldon May 3, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Vinette (Wood) Ireland and grew up on a dairy farm in North Vassalboro. Ginny was educated in North Vassalboro and graduated from Winslow High School. She went on to receive her nursing degree at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Md. as a military nurse. She was getting ready to be shipped overseas when World War II ended. In her early years, Ginny worked at St. Mary’s hospital in Waterville before falling in love and marrying the love of her life, Benjamin C. Bubar Jr. After marrying, they moved to Blaine where they ran the Mars Hill View, a weekly newspaper, until accepting a position to minister at the Allagash Baptist Church where they would have the only house with indoor plumbing.The locals all came to the parsonage where Ginny used her nursing skills once again. From fixing broken bones, lacerations, delivering babies, whatever the need was, Ginny was always there to give a helping hand. Payment was often in the form of vegetables, eggs, fresh venison, fish, whatever was available to the person she treated.From Allagash, they moved back to North Vassalboro and assumed the position of running the Christian Civic League of Maine together for 35 years, working faithfully to represent the churches of the State of Maine on moral and political issues and traveling to many speaking engagements throughout the State of Maine.Together they raised two sons, Benjamin Calvin (Cal) and Mark Ireland Bubar who were proud to call Ginny “Ma.”Ginny is survived by her beloved children, Calvin Bubar and his wife Nancy of Brewer, Mark Bubar and his wife Jackie of Hanover, Mass.; five grandchildren, whom Ginny loved and took great pride in, Amy Bubar and her partner Ben Kroetz, Heidi Bubar, Benjamin Bubar IV and his wife Brittany, Jacquelyn (Bubar) Martel and her husband Dave, and Jonathan Bubar. Ginny was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Noah, Lilly and Benjamin; and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband, the Reverend Benjamin C. Bubar, Jr., brother Richard Ireland and sister Celeste McLean.The family wishes to thank Regina Smith, her special care giver, and the entire staff of Solstice Senior Living for their loving care and kindness to Ginny. Also, thanks to Northern Light Homecare and Hospice visits.Faith was an important part of Ginny’s life and her faith showed every day, right to the end of her life while listening to and reciting parts of Psalm 23. Rest in eternal peace Gram. We will miss you and you will always live in our hearts.Love you.Ginny’s graveside service for family and close friends will be held at the China Village Cemetery Extension, 148 Neck Rd., China, Maine alongside her late husband, “Benny,” on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC masks and social distancing will be required.

If you wish to remember Ginny in a special way, please give a smile tosomeone or donate to your local food pantry and remember to have faith in your daily life. Ginny would be very pleased to be remembered in this way.You may also donate to:Christian Civic League 70 Sewall Ave.Augusta, ME 04330

