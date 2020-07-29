“Opening Night” will kick off the delayed season at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Lakewood Theater, 76 Theater Road, in Madison.
Additional show times are 8 p.m. Aug. 7 and 8, 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, and 2 p.m. Aug. 12.
Lakewood Theater
The antics begin as Jack and Ruth Tisdale celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with an evening at the theater. It’s a dream come true for Ruth and an imposition for Jack who would rather be at home watching the World Series. However, after the events both on and off the stage that fateful night, their lives and those of all involved are irreparably altered.
Tickets cost $22 in advance or $24 at the door, and $17/$19 for children.
