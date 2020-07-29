Ten Bucks Theatre will grace the stage at Fort Knox Historic Site celebrating their 20th season by performing Shakespeare’s comedy; “The Taming of the Shrew.” For four nights, the stage and parade field inside Fort Knox fills with blankets and camp chairs as fans fan out around the Ten Bucks Theatre performers to be fully immersed in this timeless experience.

For tickets, visit fortknoxmaine.com or on the evening of the performance at the door.