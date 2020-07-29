SKOWHEGAN — Overheating machinery is thought to be the cause of a minor fire at Sappi’s Somerset Mill on Waterville Road.

Firefighter Joe Almand of the Skowhegan Fire Department said that crews responded as a precautionary measure when a bearing overheated at the mill, causing concern. By the time the fire department got there, Almand said that the situation was mostly under control.

“Last night there was a fire at the Sappi Somerset Mill that was localized and extinguished,” Vanessa Serrato, of Sappi North America, said in an email. “No injuries were reported. We thank Sappi’s Security team, Emergency Response Team members and the Skowhegan Fire Department for responding quickly.”

