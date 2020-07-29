SKOWHEGAN — Overheating machinery is thought to be the cause of a minor fire at Sappi’s Somerset Mill on Waterville Road.
Firefighter Joe Almand of the Skowhegan Fire Department said that crews responded as a precautionary measure when a bearing overheated at the mill, causing concern. By the time the fire department got there, Almand said that the situation was mostly under control.
“Last night there was a fire at the Sappi Somerset Mill that was localized and extinguished,” Vanessa Serrato, of Sappi North America, said in an email. “No injuries were reported. We thank Sappi’s Security team, Emergency Response Team members and the Skowhegan Fire Department for responding quickly.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Skowhegan firefighters respond to call at Sappi’s Somerset Mill
-
Local & State
Maine Public Utilities Commission moves to new Hallowell location; former space goes to auction
-
Local & State
China’s longtime clerk becomes new town manager
-
Sports
Skowhegan Area High School student-athletes voice mascot preferences
-
Nation & World
Ex-Minneapolis officer seeks to have charges dropped in George Floyd death
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.