Cribben-Merrill composes stirring music steeped in folk, blues, jazz and soul and performs with a sultry voice unexpected power.

A singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist hailing from Portlandshe tours throughout the Northeast and beyond — solo, duo, and with a full band — wielding acoustic and electric guitars, ukulele, and clawhammer banjo. She is equally at home performing in folk festivals, rock clubs, listening rooms, and living room house concerts.

Cribben-Merrill has opened for grammy-nominated mandolinist Matt Flinner, folk music icon Tom Rush, and celebrated cellist/multi-instrumentalist Leyla McCalla (formerly of the Grammy-award winning Carolina Chocolate Drops). She has performed at Falcon Ridge Folk Festival (Emerging Artist), Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield and State Theatre in Portland performing her original songs with The Fogcutters, Maine’s contemporary 19 piece big band.

Her primary collaborators include cellist/vocalist Jo Sorrell, pianist/electronic musician Kafari, and her ensemble Sorcha & The Clearing.