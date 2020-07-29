Hay and forage producers in Maine have experienced some major swings in weather over the past two years. Excessive rain delayed harvests last season, reducing quality, and this year excessively dry conditions in some parts of the state are reducing yields for second and third cuttings.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension hosts a hay and straw directory for sellers to list, and for buyers to locate, feed resources for livestock.

The directory is being updated with feed resources available for the 2020 harvest. Growers should visit the site to update or add their available products. Information about forage quality testing and feed budgeting also is available.

“Livestock producers who purchase hay should line up sources of feed now to ensure an adequate supply of quality feed for the winter,” said UMaine Extension professor Rick Kersbergen in a news release.

For more information, contact Kersbergen at [email protected], or 207-342-5971.

