GORHAM — Lindsay Cote said she had a hard time sleeping last night, knowing she would enter the final round of the Maine State Golf Association Junior Championship with a five-stroke lead.

“I was really nervous and I knew that Ruby (Haylock) was going to come out today and play really strong and she did, she beat me by one,” Cote said.

But Cote, 17, didn’t show the nerves at the start Wednesday morning. The soon-to-be senior at Waterville High birdied the first two holes to stretch her lead over Haylock, this year’s Maine Women’s Amateur champion, to eight shots. Despite some struggles on the back nine, Cote won by four shots, backing up her first round 1-over 72 at Gorham Country Club with a 77 for a two-round score of 149. Haylock, 15, 5-over on the front side, finished second with a 77-76—153 total.

“Starting good early gave me the momentum to just keep fighting, even though I didn’t play as well on the back, I just knew I just had to keep doing what I had done the past two days and know it would be OK,” Cote said.

Remy Levin of Standish finished third at 80-79—159.

Also on Wednesday, Charlie Sands, 11, of Gorham made a hole-in-one on the 113-yard par 3 13th hole. Sands was competing in the 9-hole 11-and-under portion of the tournament. Drew Mertzel of Winthrop won that bracket with a two-day score of 79, edging Carson Veilleux of Auburn (80) and Sam Sirois of Falmouth (81).

The boys’ championship will be concluded Wednesday afternoon. Armand Ouellette, 18, of Saco shot a 5-under 66 in Tuesday’s opening round and takes a one shot over Caleb Manuel, 18, of Topsham into the final round. Ouellette, Manuel and third-place Cade Charron of Topsham teed off at 12:20 p.m.

