With a late start to area schools, Camp Tracy is offering an extra week of day camp, Monday through Friday, Aug. 17-21, at its 302 McGrath Pond Road location in Oakland. There are 45 camper slots available and registration opens Friday, July 31, according to a news release from the Alfond Youth & Community Center in Waterville.

For more information, contact Abbie Charrier at 207-465-8366. For more information about the camp, visit camptracy.org.

