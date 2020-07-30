WORCESTER, Mass. — Theresa Gervais of Chelsea, majoring in Spanish, has been inducted into the Sigma Delta Pi Honor Society at College of the Holy Cross.

Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, honors exceptional academic achievement in the Spanish major. Founded at the University of California, Berkeley in 1919, Sigma Delta Pi is the largest foreign-language honor society in existence.

Sigma Delta Pi is one of 19 honor societies on the College of the Holy Cross campus.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: