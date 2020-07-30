LEWISTON — Maine College of Health Professions’ Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, Dr. Alex Clifford, recently announce the following are students were named to the 2020 spring semester deans list.Julia Bowen of Lisbon Falls, Vanessa Bragdon of Augusta, Madison Cuddy of Jackman, Taylor Davis of Augusta, Valerie Doucette of Lisbon, Brittany Doucette of Jay, Haylee Duval of Lisbon, and Rachel Ingram of Winthrop.

Also, Caitlyn Kenney of Monmouth, Amy King of Lisbon, Rebecca Larrabee of Union, Emily Manocchio of Vassalboro, Makayla Maybury of Turner, Morgan Murphy of Richmond, Nicole Perry of Lisbon Falls, Gabrielle Richards of Fayette, and Christal-Rose Stroud of Lisbon Falls.

Students must be matriculated in a degree program and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or greater in order to earn this designation.

