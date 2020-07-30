FARMINGTON — A former Massachusetts man wanted on murder and armed robbery charges in that state will willingly return there.

Derell D. Guy, 34, formerly of Lynn, now considered a transient, waived extradition Thursday on a fugitive from justice complaint.

Judge Tammy Ham-Thompson explained the extradition process to him during a remote, initial appearance via Google Meets videoconferencing. Deputy District Attorney James Andrews and defense attorney Christopher Berryment were also involved.

Guy was at the Franklin County jail.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for Guy for over 24 hours after he fled a traffic stop about 10:30 a.m. Monday in Wilton. He was captured by the Maine State Police Tactical Team with the assistance of a K-9 about 1 p.m. Tuesday in Carthage.

Berryment said it was his understanding that Guy wanted to go back to Massachusetts as quickly as possible. Guy confirmed it. He understood he could contest extradition but he doesn’t want to, he said.

Ham-Thomspon told Guy he would be held without bail at the jail until Massachusetts authorities arrive to take him back. In case they don’t come, she set another court date at 3 p.m. Aug. 28.

Guy wanted to know after he signed the paperwork how long it would take Massachusetts authorities to arrive. Jail Transport Officer Cpl. Phil Richards said as soon Guy signed the paperwork, they will call Massachusetts.

Ham-Thomspon said it could take up 30 days but probably only a few.

Guy has been on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list since July 8. He faces charges of murder and armed robbery in the shooting death of 25-year-old Bryan Omar Mendez of Worcester, Massachusetts, in January in Lynn, police said.

