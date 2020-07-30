HARMONY – Helen B. Lazaris, 94, of Waterville and formerly of Harmony, passed away peacefully Saturday July 25, 2020 in Waterville. She was born Dec. 24, 1925 in Pittsburgh, Pa., the daughter of Michael and Anna (Belyus) Zatorsky.

Helen was educated in the Homestead Pennsylvania schools. Helen married Edward N. Lazaris on July 16, 1950 in Homestead, Pa.. He passed in June of 1990.

She worked for the Nationald Biscuit Company in E. Liberty, Pa., for 10 years and she then spent many years as a homemaker.

Helen was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and bowling.

She is survived by her children, Edward N. Lazaris Jr. of Calais, Richard M. Lazaris and his wife Pamela of Bristol, NH, Paul J. Lazaris of Las Vegas, Karen Gibbs and her husband Michael of Waterville; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Dalyce, Taelyr; one great-grandson Phoenix of Las Vagas; and four nieces.

She was predeceased by her parentsl her husband, one sister Mary Vamos, and one sister-in-law Lillian Giachino.

Graveside services will be held privately at the North Road Cemetery in Harmony, Maine.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Grove Nursing Home as well as the Hospice team for all the wonderful care that they gave to our mother.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at ? http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

