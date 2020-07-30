MARSHALL, N.C. ? Kathryn C. Grimes, 86, of Marshall, N.C. died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Mrs. Grimes was born July 6, 1934 in Chelsea, Maine to the late James Peter and Kathryn Louise Trial Colfer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Asher Grimes; sons, Nolan Arthur Grimes and Harold Owen Grimes; sister, Vivian Shirley Colfer Smith, and brothers, James Raymond, Edwin Russell, Gene Brian, and Peter Colin Colfer.Surviving are her daughters, Juanita E. Smith of Weaverville, Judith E. Baldwin and husband Teddy of Marshall, and Jeanne E. Grimes of Chelsea; sisters, Patricia Cecil Rose of Maine and Sharon Ann Hiett and husband Kip of Colorado, brothers, Paul Duane Colfer and wife Sylvia of Florida, Eric Conrad Colfer of California, Arthur Michael Colfer of Washington, and Dale Richard Colfer of California; four grandchildren, Danielle Baldwin Zink, and daughters Carissa and Adeline, Rachel Grimes (Patrick) Williams and children, Matthew, Derrik, Ariel, Nate, Koltyn and Hallie, Ryan L (Angela) Grimes, Isaac (Kasey) Grimes and daughters, Shelby and Lily.A graveside memorial service will be held in Hallowell City Cemetery in Maine, at a later date.The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Elderberry Healthcare for their love and care.For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Grimes’ obituary at http://www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.

