WATERVILLE – Patricia E. Poirier, 83, of Waterville, died peacefully July 24, 2020 at Glenridge Nursing Home in Augusta. Patricia was born on Feb. 24, 1937, the daughter of Edna LaForest. She married John L. Poirier in 1974 and they enjoyed 37 years of marriage.She worked for many years at the Holiday Inn in Waterville, where she performed different tasks that she was well-respected for such as: hostess, waitress, dishwasher, short order cook, bartender, chambermaid, laundress and whatever else was needed. Pat was a very hard worker, was well-loved by her coworkers and often took them under her wing. “Save steps and pile it high!” was her advice to the new waitresses.She was not afraid of hard work. Pat would work holidays so coworkers with children could spend time with their families. While at the Comfort Inn, she made fast friends with actors and film crew from the film “Empire Falls”, including Ed Harris, whom she really liked. There was also a time that she and her husband, John, owned and operated Poirier’s Catering, where they provided delicious buffets for local events. Pat was a beano enthusiast, loved making puzzles with friends and family, and adored her cat Emily. She loved all things Christmas and had her tree up and decorated on Thanksgiving night each year.Pat was predeceased by her husband John Poirier, her mother Edna LaForest, her sisters Priscilla Feix and June Ribbons, and also her special life-long friends Joy and Dana Jones. She is survived by her stepdaughters Johna Chamberlain and husband Allen, Cynthia Rafuse and husband Jim, Rhonda Poirier, and Lisa Poirier Brown. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Katie Chamberlain, Brad Bellows, Casey Bellows, Miranda O’Brien, Kelly McFarland, Kevin Brown, and Vincent Poirier Moore. She has nine (and a half!) great- grandchildren and her “second family” includes Jodi and Bob McGlashing and daughters Hannah and Devin. Pat was blessed to have reconnected with her dear friend Gina Boudreau, who provided very good care and humor for Pat, during her last year. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Waterville. Due to current health recommendations, there will be no reception after the burial. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to:Humane Society of Waterville 100 Webb Rd. Waterville, ME 04901

