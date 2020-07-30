SMITHFIELD – Rachel A. Paquet, 26, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Rachel was born at RAF Lakenheath, England on August 1, 1993, the daughter of Gregory V. Paquet and Laura M. (Dudley) Paquet. She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in June of 2012 and also earned an Associate’s Degree from Kennebec Valley Community College in May of 2015.

Rachel was most recently employed at Togus Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Augusta, where she truly enjoyed serving the veterans. Among other jobs, she was previously employed at McDonald’s on KMD in Waterville where she was known for her cheerful personality and clear, friendly voice in the drive-thru.

She loved animals and earned the nickname “Birdy” because she could get chickadees and other birds to eat from her hand. She had also volunteered many hours at the Humane Society of Waterville Area acclimating cats to human contact. She loved to pick her wild strawberries; just don’t try to steal her strawberry shortcake! She had a sarcastic wit. Her sense of humor also came out in the form of scaring people at work or at home and pranking those who didn’t know she had a twin.

Rachel especially loved her boxer dogs; first Bonnie and later Vinney. She and her sister, Sydney, have been known as the best pet sitters around.

She practiced Taekwondo in Skowhegan where she learned to perfect the art of dislocating her sister’s jaw, a story which both loved to share and laugh about. She was an avid artist and her artwork won multiple awards and some of her drawings were commissioned. One of her favorite pastimes was fishing with Sydney, and she was never afraid to get wet to retrieve a favorite lure. She loved Christmas most of all holidays and was always eager to trim the Christmas tree.

Rachel was predeceased by her mother, Laura; paternal grandparents, Joseph M. Paquet, Sr. and Aurilla F. (Hall) Dumeny, maternal grandparents, Raymond L. Dudley, Sr. and Marie E. (Peterson) Dudley; uncle Joseph M. Paquet, Jr. and aunt Luralee Wilbur.

She is survived by her father, Gregory; her sister Sydney Paquet; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Faith Church, 250 Kennedy Memorial Dr. in Waterville. A brief graveside service will follow at Gould Cemetery in Smithfield.

Due to COVID, space at the church is limited. The service will be held in the main sanctuary and will be live streamed to three other areas in the building. You can reserve a seat through Faith Church’s website at faithwaterville.org\memorial. The service will also be live streamed on Facebook. Look on Faith Church’s site for the link.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

In lieu of flowers Rachel would have liked for donations to be made to:

Humane Society

of Waterville Area

100 Webb Rd.

Waterville, ME 04901 or

online at HSWA.org

