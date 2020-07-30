The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported one additional death of a Maine resident with COVID-19 as well as 27 new cases of the disease on Thursday.
The additional fatality brings the total deaths in Maine among individuals with COVID-19 to 122, although the state continues to have among the lowest death and infection rates in the nation. The Maine CDC reported a total of 3,888 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since mid-March on Thursday.
The 27 additional cases reported Thursday is down slightly from Wednesday but also slightly higher than the rolling average of 25 new cases daily for the previous week. Maine has yet to see the surge in cases that many southern and western states have experienced in recent weeks.
After accounting for the 122 deaths and the 3,345 people who have recovered from the disease, Maine CDC was reporting 421 active cases of COVID-19. That is an increase of 12 from Wednesday’s figure.
Nationwide, there have been more than 4.4 million cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus as well as in excess of 150,000 deaths, which is by far the largest number of deaths of any country, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.
Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is expected to hold a briefing on the coronavirus situation in Maine at 2 p.m.
This story will be updated.
