Skidompha Library’s Chats with Champions program will host its first virtual chat at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, with Lily King. King is the award-winning author of the novels “The Pleasing Hour,” “The English Teacher,” “Father of the Rain,” and “Euphoria,” one of the New York Times Book Review’s “10 Best Books of 2014,” and finalist for the National Book Award, according to a news release from Kelsey Gibbs, director of communications at the public library in Damariscotta.

King lives in Maine and has offered to discuss her newest title “Writers & Lovers” with Skidompha Library Chat attendees.

Written with King’s trademark humor, hear, and intelligence, “Writers & Lovers” is a wise and transfixing novel that explores the terrifying and exhilarating leap between the end of one phase of life and the beginning of another.

All those wishing to attend can visit Skidompha’s website to sign up at skidompha.org. Those attending will be emailed a link the Monday prior to the Virtual Chat.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering from the library at 184 Main St. This program is sponsored by Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop. For more information, call the Library at 207-563-5513.

