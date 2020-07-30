United Way of Kennebec Valley will host a Virtual Pacesetter Coffee Hour, formerly know as the Pacesetter Breakfast, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, via Zoom, according to a news release from UWKV organization in Augusta.

Join the organization and 25 other businesses that are the change makers and example setters for the 2020 campaign. The virtual pacesetter event will celebrate the generosity of the Kennebec Valley and those who have been leading the way for generations.

Pacesetter businesses will launch workplace campaigns at the beginning of August and will wrap up employee giving before the United Way kickoff event in September. These 25 businesses make up 58% of total donations.

Because of COVID-19, United Way will not be able to host an in-person breakfast for these companies. In order to keep the energy and enthusiasm of this group high, United Way will host a virtual Pacesetter Coffee Hour and will provide coffee and treats to all Pacesetter businesses.

Pacesetters who have not yet RSVP’d, contact Kelly Tozier at [email protected] or 207-626-3400 for the Zoom information.

