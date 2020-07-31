The Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation will hold a live concert on the ocean at Chebeague Island on Sunday to raise money for COVID-19 relief for Maine lobstermen.

Contributions will be matched dollar for dollar up to $25,000 by the foundation. Hosted and socially distanced on the waters of Casco Bay, the event will feature “Turd Pollock” a band from Chebeague Island that is volunteering its time to help the lobster industry, which has suffered the impacts of Covid- 19.

“Lobstermen are hurting, said foundation President Rock Alley. “We felt with the mission of our organization this was a good place to start. Some lobstermen have received PPP loans but the amounts have been small and run out quickly. It will be a great day to have a little fun and enjoy the music and raise money for a good cause.”

The event, which will be live streamed on Facebook, begins at 1:00pm and will go until 3:00pm. People are invited to drop anchor on the southeast side of Chebeague Island at the float where the concert will be performed observing 6 feet of social distancing.

Donations can be made on Facebook or through the foundations’s website.

