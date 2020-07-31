State Sen. Kim Rosen, R-Bucksport, has fended off a primary challenge by state Rep. Larry Lockman, R-Bradley, in a race to be the Republican Party’s nominee for Senate District 8, according to a recount of ballots completed Thursday.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap issued a statement Friday showing a 52-vote margin of victory for Rosen, who won 2,082 votes to Lockman’s 2,030.

Rosen will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, defending her seat against Democratic challenger Beverly Uhlenhake of Brewer.

Uhlenhake won her primary race against Trudy Scee, 2,240-1,068.

Senate District 8 includes  Bradley, Brewer, Bucksport, Burlington, Castine, Clifton, Dedham, East Central Penobscot Unorganized Territory, Eddington, Great Pond, Holden, Lincoln, Lowell, Northwest Hancock Unorganized Territory, T32 MD Township, Orland, Orrington, Penobscot, Verona Island, and part of East Hancock Unorganized Territory.

