Maine Education Association Retired was granted three prestigious awards by the National Education Association Retired at its recent virtual 37th annual meeting assembly.

The late Tom Curran of Raymond was recognized with distinction as being the recipient of the coveted annual “Distinguished Service” award for his exemplary contributions to the retired educator community in Maine and the nation. While actively teaching, Curran was president of the Westbrook Teachers Association, vice president of association, and chairperson of the MEA Benefits Trust.

During his retirement Curran served on the Executive Council of the NEA-Retired for eight years, three years as its vice president, and six years as its president. His 17 years of national leadership took him from Maine to California where he made “great strides and completed many initiatives” during his tenure. The reward was bestowed posthumously.

The MEA-Retired website earned “First Place” recognition among all states.

The NEA-Retired award was given to Web Administrator Pam Partridge of North Anson who earned this award two consecutive years and was runner-up in 2018.

The MEA-Retired bimonthly newsletter, The Clarion, was also awarded “First Place” recognition by NEA-Retired. Serving as the primary conduit of information, news, and features, the newsletter is edited by Kay Grindall of Oakland and delivered into the homes of nearly 5,500 retired educators around the state.

The Communications Committee of MEA-Retired submits contest applications for the website and newsletter to NEA-Retired for consideration every year.

The committee is comprised of Chairperson Jane Conroy of Dover-Foxcroft, Pam Partridge, North Anson; Larry Given, Litchfield; Carl Daiker, Waterville; Roger Fuller, Lewiston; and Kay Grindall, Oakland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.