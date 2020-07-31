LITCHFIELD – Christopher “Chrispy” M. Kenney, 43, of Litchfield, passed away unexpectedly, but comfortably, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. at his mother’s home surrounded by his close family and friends.

Christopher was born on Oct. 25, 1976 in Augusta at 4:20 p.m. He was the son of Jane Kenney of Lisbon and Gary Kinney of Dexter. He attended Oak Hill High School in Wales, where he was a star athlete who enjoyed football and weightlifting.

Chris had a great love for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, being in the woods, and time with his family and friends. Chris was a man who loved his family, was loyal to his friends, and would help a stranger in need. He was as tough as nails and as soft as a teddy bear. His belly was big, but his heart was bigger.

Christopher was predeceased by his beloved grandparents Russell and Barbara Kenney of Litchfield. He is survived by his parents Jane Kenney of Lisbon and Gary Kinney of Dexter; his brother Nate Kenney of Lisbon; his two daughters Maranda Kenney and Hannah Kenney of Litchfield; his uncle Robert Kenney of Monmouth; his many nephews and nieces; and many close friends that he considered family.

He is gone now but never could be forgotten. Anyone lucky enough to know him has a memory and a story to tell because of his crazy ways. Chrispy will forever live in our hearts.

There will be a celebration of life service held soon for family and friends to attend, where we will share memories and laughs in his honor.

