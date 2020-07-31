FARMINGTON – Edwin (Richie) Richard Cyr, 86, passed away peacefully the morning of July 15, 2020 at the Sandy River Center, where he had been a resident since October 2018. After coming back home to Maine in 2015, he lived with special nephew Terence Gill, then for a while in Winslow before moving to Farmington.He was born in Fairfield on Nov. 11, 1933 to Lawrence Henry Cyr and Mabel Cecile (Galarneau) Cyr. He attended Lawrence High School until 1948, enlisted in the U. S. Air Force, then left Maine to embark on his world adventures, making Florida his home base. He was a proud 10-year Air Force Veteran, with Honorable Discharge, receiving the Korean Svc. Medal, National Defense Medal, United Nations Svc. Medal, Good Conduct Medal w/ 3 bronze lps., and the Air Force Length of Svc. Award with 1 bronze Oak Leaf Cluster. He was later employed as a real estate agent. Richie enjoyed watching sports: basketball, football, baseball, boxing; with the Red Sox and NE Patriots always his favorites.He was predeceased by his parents; toddler brother Lawrence Henry Cyr, Jr., his sisters, Gloria Grenier, Julia Fortin, and Dorothy (Susie) Landwehr, infant sister Florence Evelyn Cyr; and wife Betty. He is survived by his children Susan, Richard and Danny; his loving sister, Mary M. Gower, who he called his “baby sister”; nephews David Gill and Terence Gill, both of whom provided care and assistance during his recent years in Maine, nephews Alton Gill, Ron Gill, and Frank Gill, and many other nephews, nieces and cousins.The family would like to thank the staff at Sandy River Center for their wonderful care, treating him as one of their own, despite his sometimes ‘feisty’ disposition due to dementia. Much appreciation is also extended to the Veterans’ Administration – Togus, Maine Veterans’ Services, and Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery for their kindness, guidance and considerable assistance.There will be a graveside interment at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta on August 20, 2020, 12:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers,please donate to:Activities Director Sandy River Center 119 Livermore Falls Rd. Farmington, ME 04938

