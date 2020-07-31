NORRIDGEWOCK – Jeannette S. Hayden, 94, of Norridgewock, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

She was born in Limerick on August 2, 1925, the daughter of John P. Arsenault and Ella (Ledgere) Arsenault. She was educated in the Limerick schools.

Jeannette started out working in her younger years at a Spinning Mill in Limerick, spending a few years at the mill. She then moved to Skowhegan, where she went to work for Norrwock Shoe Company in Skowhegan, working there for many years.

She enjoyed cooking, loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by one son, Rick Hayden and his wife Jeanie of Mattawamkeag; eight grandchildren; several great=grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father and mother; two sons, Millard Hayden Jr. and Larry Hayden.

Interment will be at Sunsetview Cemetery in Norridgewock at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. 04976

