SKOWHEGAN – With sadness we announce that Patricia Dostie Boyle of Skowhegan passed away on July 23, 2020 at the age of 77 after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her two children, Patrick Boyle and Maureen Shankar, her three grandchildren, Allison Boyle, Ryan Boyle and Liam Shankar, along with several of her siblings and their families. Patricia was born on March 18, 1943 in Skowhegan to Gerald and Ruth Dostie. She was the 7th of their eight children, and she grew up happily surrounded by her brothers and sister, who affectionately called her “Tisha”. She studied at Thomas College, and worked as a paralegal for Donald Eames for over 30 years and later for Robert Talbot. Patricia, known as “Pat” to her friends, spent most of her life in Skowhegan where she was a fixture in the community. Pat was outgoing, vivacious, loyal, and had a terrific sense of humor. So, naturally she had a big circle of friends in the community. She was a dedicated mother to her children. She encouraged her children to live up to their best potential and never missed supporting them at school events. She was a doting grandmother, who spoiled her grandchildren with ice cream, movies, concerts and toys. Pat had a flair for art and later in her life took up oil painting as a hobby. Her speciality was landscapes and her work won several ribbons at the fair. By far, Pat’s greatest joy in life was to be surrounded by her family and friends. She was always one of the most enthusiastic participants in celebrations, parties, or family gatherings. Her presence would liven up any event and, with a bit of coaxing, she would break out into song and dance. Holidays hosted in her home were magical. She jokingly maintained that she was “the favorite aunt” to all her nieces and nephews. To her son-in-law Gautham, she would call and identify herself as either “the old battle axe”, or his “favorite mother-in-law”. In truth, she was a favorite in the hearts of many – a favorite daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, friend and coworker. She was loved and is dearly missed. Due to the current Covid crisis we will not be holding a memorial service at this time. We look forward to scheduling a celebration of Pat’s life in Skowhegan at a later date.

The family also wants to extend its deepest appreciation for the exceptional and personable care provided to Pat by the staff at Lifestream at Cook Healthcare and Hospice of the West

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous